Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai today

Frontal system will pass over the western side of the state and stall over Maui County
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:37 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is expected to move through Kauai this morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui Thursday morning, then slowly shift westward Thursday afternoon through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.

A larger, but shorter-period, north swell is expected to arrive today and may bring advisory level surf to north facing shores tonight and tomorrow. It will also likely bring SCA-level seas to exposed waters requiring the expansion and extension of the advisory. The swell will lower Thursday night through Saturday. Small background south swells are expected, with a series of slightly larger, longer-period south swells expected today through Saturday.

