Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is set to see above average rainfall for the wet season, National Weather Service officials said.

NWS released its outlook for the 2022 to 2023 wet season on Tuesday and said models show above average rainfall, especially from December 2022 through April 2023.

The weather phenomenon known as La Nina has persisted through 2022 and is expected to continue into 2023.

“If this sounds familiar, it’s very similar conditions to last year,” said National Weather Service senior hydrologist Kevin Kodama. “We’re going into potentially our third year in a row of La Nina conditions. This has only happened twice before since 1950, so it’s a pretty unusual situation.”

Kodama said because of the terrain, the rainfall distribution is dependent on how the strength of La Nina shapes up.

“If you have a stronger La Nina event, where you have more persistent trade wind conditions, you end up having wet conditions over the windward slopes,” Kodama said. “The leeward areas remain dry.”

Meanwhile, if you have a weaker La Nina, there’s a better chance of more widespread rainfall.

Over the summer, parts of Hawaii experienced extreme drought — especially in Maui County and Hawaii Island, where large brush fires were seen.

Depending on the strength of La Nina, there’s a chance drought conditions could persist for those areas, officials said.

This story will be updated.

