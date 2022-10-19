Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas

Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.
Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is set to see above average rainfall for the wet season, National Weather Service officials said.

NWS released its outlook for the 2022 to 2023 wet season on Tuesday and said models show above average rainfall, especially from December 2022 through April 2023.

The weather phenomenon known as La Nina has persisted through 2022 and is expected to continue into 2023.

“If this sounds familiar, it’s very similar conditions to last year,” said National Weather Service senior hydrologist Kevin Kodama. “We’re going into potentially our third year in a row of La Nina conditions. This has only happened twice before since 1950, so it’s a pretty unusual situation.”

Kodama said because of the terrain, the rainfall distribution is dependent on how the strength of La Nina shapes up.

“If you have a stronger La Nina event, where you have more persistent trade wind conditions, you end up having wet conditions over the windward slopes,” Kodama said. “The leeward areas remain dry.”

Meanwhile, if you have a weaker La Nina, there’s a better chance of more widespread rainfall.

Over the summer, parts of Hawaii experienced extreme drought — especially in Maui County and Hawaii Island, where large brush fires were seen.

Depending on the strength of La Nina, there’s a chance drought conditions could persist for those areas, officials said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
Complaints are coming from an area near Aoloa Street and Hamakua Drive.
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s...
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hilo is about to lose its last direct flight to the mainland

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas
The National Tropic Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the...
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
(Image:Hawaii News Now)
Warning signs posted after box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki areas
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Honolulu airline worker seriously injured after being pinned by luggage vehicle