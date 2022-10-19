Tributes
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 19.
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is expected to move through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight.

A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage.

This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui on Thursday morning, then slowly shift westward Thursday afternoon through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
A larger, but shorter-period, north swell is expected to arrive today and may bring advisory level surf to north facing shores tonight and tomorrow.

It will also likely bring SCA-level seas to exposed waters requiring the expansion and extension of the advisory.

The swell will lower Thursday night through Saturday. Small background south swells are expected, with a series of slightly larger, longer-period south swells expected today through Saturday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

