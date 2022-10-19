Discovery of sinkhole prompts closure of Kakaako intersection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of a sinkhole has closed the intersection near Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako, the city’s Department of Transportation Services said Tuesday.

The city said all vehicles will be prohibited from crossing the intersection of Halekauwila Street and Cooke Street until further notice.

Barriers and signage are installed at all four approaches to the intersection.

Officials said Halekauwila Street is limited to local traffic only between Coral Street and Cooke Street and Cooke Street and Kamani Street. In addition, Cooke Street is limited to local traffic only between Ilaniwai and Halekauwila Street and Halekauwila Street and Pohukaina Street.

Kakaako sinkhole discovery (HNN)

The department added pedestrians are still able to cross the intersection, but may not cross Cooke Street using the mauka crosswalk in the Ewa-Diamond Head direction.

The public is advised to avoid the intersection if possible and exercise patience while traveling through the area.

Driveways for residences and businesses in the area are not affected.

