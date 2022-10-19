Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency bust in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors have charged an alleged fentanyl supplier following a multi-agency task force bust in Pearl City, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson Kepaa is charged with drug and firearms offenses.

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration found Kepaa at a townhome in Waiau Gardens Kai on Monday after a network of his alleged dealers began working with federal agents.

The DEA said the group led investigators to their supplier, after a deadly overdose earlier this month.

During Kepaa’s arrest, agents found over 60 grams of suspected fentanyl, a kilogram of suspected crystal meth, multiple guns and boxes of ammunition.

If convicted, Kepaa faces between 10 years and up to life in prison.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.