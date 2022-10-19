Tributes
Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency bust in Pearl City

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Honolulu Police Department arrested alleged fentanyl supplier in Pearl City multi-agency bust.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:20 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors have charged an alleged fentanyl supplier following a multi-agency task force bust in Pearl City, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson Kepaa is charged with drug and firearms offenses.

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration found Kepaa at a townhome in Waiau Gardens Kai on Monday after a network of his alleged dealers began working with federal agents.

The DEA said the group led investigators to their supplier, after a deadly overdose earlier this month.

During Kepaa’s arrest, agents found over 60 grams of suspected fentanyl, a kilogram of suspected crystal meth, multiple guns and boxes of ammunition.

If convicted, Kepaa faces between 10 years and up to life in prison.

This story will be updated.

