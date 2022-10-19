Airline worker reportedly pinned by luggage train at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An airline worker was reportedly pinned by a luggage train at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday morning.

State transportation officials said a tug pulling luggage containers may have been on an incline and rolled back into the female employee.

There is no word on her condition at this point.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.