Airline worker reportedly pinned by luggage train at Honolulu airport

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:14 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An airline worker was reportedly pinned by a luggage train at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday morning.

State transportation officials said a tug pulling luggage containers may have been on an incline and rolled back into the female employee.

There is no word on her condition at this point.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

