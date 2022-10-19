After long wait, Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A to open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a very long wait, Oahu is getting its first Chick-fil-A.

The eatery will open Thursday at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market Food Court.

The Ala Moana spot is among four new locations that represent the eatery’s debut in the islands.

The first Chick-fil-A location opened in Kahului this year. There will also be locations in Makiki and Kapolei.

While the restaurant is known for their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and secret sauce, Chick-fil-A has also faced backlash from multiple advocacy groups for donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ stances.

But the company promised it would be taking “a more focused giving approach” when it comes to donating to charities. The company, founded in 1967, has eateries in nearly every state.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.