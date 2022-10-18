TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders to participate in emergency exercise on rail guideway
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:16 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rail developers are preparing for an emergency exercise on their guideway.
HART says this Saturday, police, fire crews and EMS will all be participating in a training at the Kualakai station in east Kapolei. The scenario: A train coming to an emergency stop.
HART cautions drivers of contraflows on Kualakai and Keahumoa Parkways during the exercise.
Here’s a look at how traffic will be impacted:
- One lane of both northbound and southbound traffic on Kualakai Parkway will be maintained.
- One lane of both eastbound and westbound traffic on Keahumoa Parkway will be maintained.
- The left turn from Keahumoa Parkway onto Maunakapu Street will be restricted.
- Special-duty law enforcement officers will assist motorists and pedestrians as needed.
