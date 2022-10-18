TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders to participate in emergency exercise on rail guideway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rail developers are preparing for an emergency exercise on their guideway.

HART says this Saturday, police, fire crews and EMS will all be participating in a training at the Kualakai station in east Kapolei. The scenario: A train coming to an emergency stop.

HART cautions drivers of contraflows on Kualakai and Keahumoa Parkways during the exercise.

Here’s a look at how traffic will be impacted:

One lane of both northbound and southbound traffic on Kualakai Parkway will be maintained.

One lane of both eastbound and westbound traffic on Keahumoa Parkway will be maintained.

The left turn from Keahumoa Parkway onto Maunakapu Street will be restricted.

Special-duty law enforcement officers will assist motorists and pedestrians as needed.

