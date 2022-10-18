Prepared for an earthquake? Take part in the ‘Great Hawaii ShakeOut’ drill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?

Here’s a hint: Drop! Cover! Hold On!

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency invites everyone in Hawaii to join in for an international earthquake preparedness drill called “The Great Hawaii ShakeOut.”

The drill aims to raise awareness of earthquake safety and encourage everyone to practice the three safety steps during a simulated earthquake at their workplace, school, or home.

The drill will take place Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m.

