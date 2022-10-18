Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run that left 2 people in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run involving a moped that left two riders seriously injured.

Authorities said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Kapiolani Boulevard when a male driver of a Ford pick-up truck attempted to make a left turn onto Pumehana Street and collided with a moped.

Officials said two 19-year-old women riding the moped were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash and were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the man driving the truck then fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

At this time, police said speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at (808) 723-3413.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.