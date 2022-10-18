Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Parents scramble to find childcare as military facilities remain closed due to main breaks

After a day of shutdowns, the military’s child development centers are scheduled to be closed again Tuesday.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:49 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a day of shutdowns, the military’s child development centers are scheduled to be closed again Tuesday.

Capt. Mark Sohaney, Commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said temporary closure of childcare facilities affect more than 3,000 people.

The commander said that one might open for mission essential personnel, but he didn’t elaborate.

“They need to specify whose mission essential,” said Kalana Webber of Hale Moku military housing.

Webber is among the military families facing another day of disruptions.

For Webber, who works full-time, and her active-duty husband, it’s a question of who cares for their 1-year-old son.

“Today, my husband stays at home, but he won’t be able to do that, so tomorrow, I’ll stay home,” said Webber. “It’s like we kind of switch in and out.”

The state Department of Education said Iroquois Point Elementary has adequate water pressure to flush toilets so the school will re-open on Tuesday.

It’s a big relief for single mom of nine, Leipunahele Cleaver.

“I’m probably going to send them, I don’t want to, but they’re hungry for education,” said Cleaver.

Cleaver lives in Kapalina Beach Homes.

She appreciates the boxes of water the military gave her, but she’d like more support.

“How come we don’t have the water trucks in here to supply us?” asked Cleaver. “It’s really frustrating and it makes me feel like I should not have moved in here.”

The commander said there’s still no timeline for repairs.

Families with both parents working, should contact their chain of command if they’re unable to find childcare.

On Monday, Army officials rescinded the boil order for Aliamanu and Red Hill families.

But all other Navy properties are advised to boil their water for at least a week because of possible bacteria contamination.

“My goal here is to really make sure I have the pulse of the community as we move forward throughout this difficult challenging repair,” said Sohaney.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shark was spotted near Hau Bush in Ewa Beach on Sunday morning.
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
Camp Honokaia (File photo)
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
This string of robberies is just the latest in the rising rate of crime on Oahu.
HPD investigating string of violent robberies over the weekend as crime rate rises
Jarret Kaneshiro
Big Island man charged with allegedly shooting at girlfriend in car, narrowly missing her
A fourth main break to the Navy’s water system was reported Monday as crews work frantically to...
Navy water system sees fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 18, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 18, 2022)
Parents scramble to find childcare as military facilities remain closed due to main breaks
Parents scramble to find childcare as military facilities remain closed due to main breaks
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Stable, dry weather today before frontal system to bring showers statewide
Rail developers are preparing for an emergency exercise on their guideway.
TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders to participate in emergency exercise on rail guideway