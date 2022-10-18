Parents scramble to find childcare as military facilities remain closed due to main breaks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a day of shutdowns, the military’s child development centers are scheduled to be closed again Tuesday.

Capt. Mark Sohaney, Commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said temporary closure of childcare facilities affect more than 3,000 people.

The commander said that one might open for mission essential personnel, but he didn’t elaborate.

“They need to specify whose mission essential,” said Kalana Webber of Hale Moku military housing.

Webber is among the military families facing another day of disruptions.

For Webber, who works full-time, and her active-duty husband, it’s a question of who cares for their 1-year-old son.

“Today, my husband stays at home, but he won’t be able to do that, so tomorrow, I’ll stay home,” said Webber. “It’s like we kind of switch in and out.”

The state Department of Education said Iroquois Point Elementary has adequate water pressure to flush toilets so the school will re-open on Tuesday.

It’s a big relief for single mom of nine, Leipunahele Cleaver.

“I’m probably going to send them, I don’t want to, but they’re hungry for education,” said Cleaver.

Cleaver lives in Kapalina Beach Homes.

She appreciates the boxes of water the military gave her, but she’d like more support.

“How come we don’t have the water trucks in here to supply us?” asked Cleaver. “It’s really frustrating and it makes me feel like I should not have moved in here.”

The commander said there’s still no timeline for repairs.

Families with both parents working, should contact their chain of command if they’re unable to find childcare.

On Monday, Army officials rescinded the boil order for Aliamanu and Red Hill families.

But all other Navy properties are advised to boil their water for at least a week because of possible bacteria contamination.

“My goal here is to really make sure I have the pulse of the community as we move forward throughout this difficult challenging repair,” said Sohaney.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.