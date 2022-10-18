One more day of stable dry weather before frontal system brings showers statewide tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue today, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands tomorrow, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase in showers on Kauai and Oahu. The front will stall andweaken into a trough and slowly shift westward Thursday through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will return over the weekend, with rather dry conditions Saturday transitioning over to more showery trade wind weather Sunday through early next week.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north-facing shores of Ni’ihau thru Maui including west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, which may expire at 6:00am this morning. Far offshore buoys have dropped a couple of feet in the past couple of hours which should translate to surf dropping below advisory levels today. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low-end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday. It will also likely bring SCA- level seas to exposed waters. Slightly larger, longer period south swell surf expected tomorrow thru Saturday.

