The newest Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year.

Ida, who teaches math and computer science, got the state’s top teaching award at a ceremony Monday.

“Mike has been a pillar of Kalani High’s math department for nearly three decades,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

“His service and his dedication to helping everyone around him achieve higher levels of excellence is truly inspiring and we salute his outstanding leadership and achievements.”

Ida is a National Board Certified Teacher and holds master’s and doctoral degrees in applied mathematics from Northwestern University, and a master’s degree in secondary education from Boston College.

He is described by peers as a lifelong learner who is committed to serving the needs and interests of students.

Ida will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year program.

