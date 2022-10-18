Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

NerdWallet study shows 60% of Americans less confident about finances

Experts offer advice on how to strengthen your financial situation
According to a new study American optimism about the economy is low, only 13%.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Nearly 60% of Americans say the current state of the economy makes them feel less confident about their personal finances according to a new study from NerdWallet. The study also revealed only 13% of Americans feel optimistic.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said there are lots of misconceptions that could be affecting how people feel about the economy. “60% of Americans incorrectly believe that a recession is when we have low unemployment and high inflation, when actually the opposite is true,” Rathner explained. “It’s when we have high unemployment and falling inflation.”

Even though you can’t control inflation and supply chain issues, Rathner said there are a few things you can do to at least improve your own financial situation.

  • Revisit your budget: there may be areas you can cut back
  • Try to free up cash for savings in case of an emergency
  • Consider financial decisions from all angles: raising deductibles could hurt you in the long run, for example

For more information, check out NerdWallet’s guide to Managing Your Money During Tough Times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shark was spotted near Hau Bush in Ewa Beach on Sunday morning.
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
This string of robberies is just the latest in the rising rate of crime on Oahu.
HPD investigating string of violent robberies over the weekend as crime rate rises
Camp Honokaia (File photo)
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Jarret Kaneshiro
Big Island man charged with allegedly shooting at girlfriend in car, narrowly missing her
Camp Honokaia (File photo)
Criminal investigation into fatal shooting at Boy Scouts camp hits roadblock

Latest News

Hawaii Police Department logo.
Hawaii Island police investigating discovery of body at bottom of Hilo pool
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
Police officers stand in formation as they face off with protesters at the entrance of the Los...
Los Angeles police face off with protesters at City Hall
Left: File of Congressman Ted Budd with former President Donald Trump. Right: File of Cheri...
Beasley out raises Budd in North Carolina Senate race, but outside spending remains in Budd's favor
Susepect Tyshaun Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and...
Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car