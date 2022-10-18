Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kahele faces House ethics probe over bills he co-sponsored that benefited airlines

Two months after coming in at a distant third in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is now facing a potential ethical probe.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two months after coming in at a distant third in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is now facing an ethics probe.

The Office of Congressional Ethics last week recommended that the full House Ethics Committee investigate possible conflicts involving Kahele.

“If they’re moving it forward ... there is some grounds to say that there’s been an ethical violation,” said Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political science professor.

The inquiry comes after a nonprofit political watchdog group — the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust — filed a complaint against Kahele in April, alleging that he co-sponsored four bills that benefitted the airline industry and his employer Hawaiian Airlines.

Kahele is a pilot with Hawaiian and his wife also works there.

Kahele came in third in the Democratic gubernatorial primary in August behind Lt. Gov. Josh Green and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano.

His office did not respond to our inquiry today. Hawaiian Air also had no comment.

The House Ethics Committee said it will announce its findings on the complaint on Nov. 28th.

“Sometimes the House Committee decides that these matters are not worthy. They don’t reach the level where discipline is necessary,” Moore said.

But if the committee finds that complaint has merit, Moore said the allegations could continue to tarnish his image — even if he is no longer in Congress.

“If they do make a ruling ... then it could become very difficult for Congressman Kahele to run for (another) office,” Moore said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shark was spotted near Hau Bush in Ewa Beach on Sunday morning.
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
Camp Honokaia (File photo)
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
This string of robberies is just the latest in the rising rate of crime on Oahu.
HPD investigating string of violent robberies over the weekend as crime rate rises
HFD
Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard
Jarret Kaneshiro
Big Island man charged with allegedly shooting at girlfriend in car, narrowly missing her

Latest News

Rail developers are preparing for an emergency exercise on their guideway.
TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders to participate in emergency exercise on rail guideway
Retired Judge Richard Bissen and Incumbent Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino face off in a...
How to solve the axis deer problem? Maui mayoral candidates take starkly different stances
There are changes coming for the Waikiki beach boys.
Amid liability concerns, state wants to drop licensing program for Waikiki Beach Boys
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Tracking large surf and then a weak front