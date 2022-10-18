Hawaii Island police investigating discovery of body at bottom of Hilo pool

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body at the bottom of a Hilo pool on Tuesday.

Officials said county lifeguards found the body at the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium earlier in the morning.

The Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Fire Department responded to help with the recovery of the body.

Officials said no foul play is suspected.

The pool will be closed as the investigation continues. County officials will alert the public when the pool is reopened.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (808) 959-3311.

