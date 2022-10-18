Big Island man charged with allegedly shooting at girlfriend in car, narrowly missing her

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 45-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and other firearms offenses in connection with an argument earlier this month during which he allegedly shot at his girlfriend while she was driving.

Authorities said the argument happened Oct. 14.

They say Jarret Kaneshiro, of Hilo, allegedly shot at his girlfriend on Highway 11 in Puna.

The bullet narrowly missed the victim, hitting the back passenger’s side window.

Kaneshiro fled the scene in a stolen Toyota Tacoma and was subsequently arrested at his home.

His bail has been set at $1.1 million.

