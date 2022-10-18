Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued in Colorado for missing baby girl

10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl.

KKTV reports that the message issued states A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV. They were last seen in the 14900 block of E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A’myah was last seen wearing multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange Swoosh. Mears was last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The alert was issued just after 4 p.m. local time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shark was spotted near Hau Bush in Ewa Beach on Sunday morning.
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
This string of robberies is just the latest in the rising rate of crime on Oahu.
HPD investigating string of violent robberies over the weekend as crime rate rises
Camp Honokaia (File photo)
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Jarret Kaneshiro
Big Island man charged with allegedly shooting at girlfriend in car, narrowly missing her
Camp Honokaia (File photo)
Criminal investigation into fatal shooting at Boy Scouts camp hits roadblock

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
FILE - A member of the Oath Keepers extremists group testified Tuesday in the trial of founder...
Testimony: Oath Keepers ready to use ‘any means necessary’
Courtroom gavel
Woman accused of attacking dog with machete will remain behind bars
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
Complaints are coming from an area near Aoloa Street and Hamakua Drive.
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over mysterious stench in Kailua