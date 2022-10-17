WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu on Sunday morning.

The video shows one surfer sending an urgent warning to the drone flying overhead.

The drone then flies toward a distinct shape in the water — a shark swimming directly under a surfer, who catches a wave right past the dorsal fin.

The person who captured the video said the 6-to-8 foot shark was spotted at Hau Bush in Ewa Beach.

The animal did not appear to be acting aggressively.

Shark warning signs were posted in the area, but there was no word of any beach closures.

