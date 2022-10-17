Tributes
Stable and mostly dry conditions today & tomorrow

7-day forecast show light trade wind weather next two days, frontal system brings rain starting Wednesday and big waves on the horizon for North facing shores(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:07 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fair weather conditions with trade winds weakening today/tomorrow allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. Wednesday, a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls over the eastern half of the state. Increasing clouds and showers with pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible during the second half of the week.

A new, moderate-sized northwest swell (320-340 degrees) peaked earlier this morning and waves will be diminishing through Tuesday. Surf heights should be just under advisory level for now with a larger, but shorter-period, north swell (360 degrees) expected to arrive Wednesday and may bring low-end advisory level surf to north facing shores Wednesday night and early Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday. Small Craft Advisories are expected. Small background south swells (180 degrees) are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger, long- period south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday.

