Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard

HFD
HFD(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m about the fire at Gyu-Kaku.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

The fire closed two eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Blvd between Pensacola and Piikoi Streets.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills...
Special agents arrest suspect in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai
File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
Attorney Sheri Tanaka enters the federal courthouse for her first appearance after being...
Attorney charged in public corruption probe makes special requests from court in first appearance
Honolulu Pride Parade 2022
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration ‘rooted in pride’ shows out in Waikiki

Latest News

‘Bows football powers past Nevada, 31-16, to clinch first conference win
Both mayoral candidates expressed support for land swapping for properties facing erosion. They...
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes
File photo
Kona teen killed in single-vehicle collision on Napo’opo’o Road
Hawaii Island police close portion of Napo’opo’o Road following vehicle crash