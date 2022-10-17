Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m about the fire at Gyu-Kaku.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

The fire closed two eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Blvd between Pensacola and Piikoi Streets.

