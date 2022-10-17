Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside the Walmart, while the back half remained outside of the building.(Central Alexander Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A truck plowed through the side wall of a Walmart in North Carolina on Sunday, fire officials said.

According to the Central Alexander Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after a Ford F-150 crashed into a cement wall.

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside the Walmart, while the back half remained outside of the building.

The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care.

Crews worked to remove the pickup from the building by cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD
Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard
'She left her mark': Dozens gather to remember woman brutally murdered by estranged husband
With outpouring of aloha, friends remember slain woman as a selfless public servant
On Saturday there was an excavation going on at the 36-inch main break in Waiau, which...
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
Lanai Lookout warning signs
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
Christopher Darlington faces several charges after police said he hurt a K-9 during a police...
GRAPHIC: Caught on video: Car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence