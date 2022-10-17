Police: Speed a factor a single-car crash that left Kona teen dead
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old male has died following a single-vehicle collision on Hawaii Island.
The teen was traveling west on Napo’opo’o Road in Captain Cook around 9:15 a.m.
He has been identified as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa.
Ellis-Noa was in a gray 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck when it ran off of the right shoulder and struck a large tree. He was later pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. at Kona Community Hospital.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
This is the 29th traffic fatality of the year on Hawaii Island.
