Police: Speed a factor a single-car crash that left Kona teen dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old male has died following a single-vehicle collision on Hawaii Island.

The teen was traveling west on Napo’opo’o Road in Captain Cook around 9:15 a.m.

He has been identified as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa.

Ellis-Noa was in a gray 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck when it ran off of the right shoulder and struck a large tree. He was later pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. at Kona Community Hospital.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

This is the 29th traffic fatality of the year on Hawaii Island.

