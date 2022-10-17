Tributes
It could take a week or more to fix main breaks impacting 93,000 Navy water users

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 17.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military says it could take more than a week to fix the three water mains that ruptured Friday.

“Hopefully, it’s shorter,” said Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. “But I would plan on seven to 10 days.”

Meanwhile, a boil water advisory remains up for all 93,000 users of the Navy water system.

Iroquois Point Elementary to remain closed as repairs continue to military water system

Officials said the advisory is a precaution because of the potential for bacteria entering through the breaks.

“It’s really about ingestion. So showering and wash your hands with soap is not a concern. It’s about anything that requires consumption,” Sohaney said. “So if you’re going to use the water to drink, if you’re going to cook with it, if you’re going to brush your teeth, that’s where the recommendation is to boil the water for a minute rolling boil to ensure that there’s no bacteria.”

Two water distribution sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One is at the main Navy Exchange parking lot and the other’s in the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot.

Officials also say the Navy Exchange is back up and running after closing early on Saturday.

