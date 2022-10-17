Iroquois Point Elementary to remain closed as repairs continue to military water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iroquois Point Elementary will remain closed Monday as crews continue working to repair main breaks to the Navy’s water line.

The state Education Department put out a news release Sunday to confirm the school’s closure.

Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’

The DOE said military officials erroneously announced at a community meeting that no schools would be closed Monday.

Iroquois Point is closed, the DOE added, because there is insufficient water pressure on campus to flush toilets. Water bottles have been set up at the school for drinking, hand washing and cooking.

Main breaks to the Navy’s water system Friday has left about 90,000 customers under a boil water advisory. Some customers have low water pressure while others have no water at all.

There was no immediate timeline for when the breaks would be repaired.

