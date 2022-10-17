HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend.

The most recent incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of McCully and South Beretania.

Police said a man allegedly hit the victim in the head with a hammer then took his wallet.

In another incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday by Ala Wai Community Park, officials said a 25-year-old man was robbed by three other men. Police said one of the suspects allegedly held a knife to the victim’s ribs.

Then on Saturday around 8 p.m., HPD said a man pointed a gun at someone who was trying to stop him from robbing a store in the Kapolei area.

Police are still looking for suspects in all three cases.

This string of robberies is just the latest in the rising rate of crime on Oahu.

From Jan. 1 through Sept. 25, there have been 626 incidents of robbery — up about 14% from last year. That’s according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, which analyzed HPD statistics.

There were also 577 arrests for weapons violations, which is a 26% increase from last year.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are using a new tactic to prevent potentially dangerous suspects from being released when their cases are dismissed.

