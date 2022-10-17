Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu

Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend.

The most recent incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of McCully and South Beretania.

Police said a man allegedly hit the victim in the head with a hammer then took his wallet.

In another incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday by Ala Wai Community Park, officials said a 25-year-old man was robbed by three other men. Police said one of the suspects allegedly held a knife to the victim’s ribs.

Then on Saturday around 8 p.m., HPD said a man pointed a gun at someone who was trying to stop him from robbing a store in the Kapolei area.

Police are still looking for suspects in all three cases.

This string of robberies is just the latest in the rising rate of crime on Oahu.

From Jan. 1 through Sept. 25, there have been 626 incidents of robbery — up about 14% from last year. That’s according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, which analyzed HPD statistics.

There were also 577 arrests for weapons violations, which is a 26% increase from last year.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are using a new tactic to prevent potentially dangerous suspects from being released when their cases are dismissed.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD
Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard
'She left her mark': Dozens gather to remember woman brutally murdered by estranged husband
With outpouring of aloha, friends remember slain woman as a selfless public servant
On Saturday there was an excavation going on at the 36-inch main break in Waiau, which...
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
Lanai Lookout warning signs
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues

Latest News

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022)
Camp Honokaia (File photo)
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Another front approaching middle of the week; Big north shore surf