‘Cut for a Cure’: Waipio offers free hair styling for cancer survivors

A salon owner in Waipio is sharing her gift with others who live with dibilitating diseases.

By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For cancer survivors, every day is a gift.



Faith and family drive Glorey McCaleb to embrace every opportunity and challenge.

“The doctor told me ‘you’re lucky if you live 10 years,” McCaleb said.

In October 2012, McCaleb’s life was turned upside down.

“It is the 10th year anniversary for me being a survivor. I was diagnosed for polymyositis. It’s an auto-immune disease and it is maintainable, but not curable. The doctor had told me before that I’m lucky if I live 10 years, which is why this 10th year is a big celebration for me,” she said.

She marks each year with a charity event -- a Cut for a Cure -- to raise money for local patients and the American Cancer Society. Her salon, Hair Creations by Glorey, is offering $57 haircuts and styling next Saturday, October 22.

This year, she’s giving free hair cuts and styling for cancer survivors.

And don’t worry if you’ve lost your hair.

“If the patients need a wig, I’d be more than happy to give them a wig and style it the way they want to,” she said.

McCaleb has been there -- losing half of her own hair.

Every day is still a struggle. Her disease causes weakness, fatigue, and muscle inflation, making it painful for her to move.

She undergoes chemotherapy every Saturday and takes medication.

She says cutting hair and being with her clients is also part of her therapy.

“My husband my family my BFFs are the one that’s motivating me to stay strong. Do it for my kids,” McCaleb said. “A lot of people asked me, how do you do it? How do you run two companies, as a full time mother, as a full time wife, I believe that if you think positive all the time, you know, what goes on in your mind if you think positive. If you have a goal in your life, if you have hope, and always pray for God’s blessing. He always finds a way, you know, he always makes it happen.”

Cancer survivors who can’t make it on Oct. 22 can schedule a free service for another day. To make an appointment, call (808) 691-9747 or visit haircreationsbyglorey.com.

