Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 17.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Court documents said that the gun that killed an 11-year-old boy scout at a camp on Hawaii Island was an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle.

Officials said Manuel Carvalho died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia on Aug. 28. Hawaii Island police ruled the shooting death as accidental.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The court documents were filed by the boy’s family, who is frustrated that the charges pending against three men are only misdemeanors, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.

The family is also seeking information from the police department, including the autopsy, police body camera video, dispatch transmissions and more.

The police department is arguing against releasing that information, citing privacy concerns and hampering the investigation.

A hearing on the records request is set for Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

