‘Bows football powers past Nevada, 31-16, to clinch first conference win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii returned to the Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex for the first time in three weeks on Saturday, coming out victorious over Nevada, 31-16.

The win moves Hawaii to 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference — head coach Timmy Chang’s first conference win.

After dropping a heartbreaking loss to San Diego State, UH responded with one of their most balanced games of the season, the offense scoring on the game’s opening drive — 75 yards in nine plays and finished off with a 1 yard Dedrick Parson touchdown.

The Wolf Pack would respond on their opening series however Hawaii would take the lead right back after Brayden Schager launches a 48 yard pass to a wide open Zion Bowens.

From there the UH defense kept UNR out of the endzone for the rest of the night, turning it over on downs or forcing them to settle for field goals, not letting the Wolf Pack get close — final score, 31-16.

Parson notched 142 yards on the ground while completing the hat trick with three touchdowns and Schager would go 13 of 25 passing for 173 yards, a TD and an interception.

Hawaii returns to the road next week to take on Colorado State.

