Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings program

Victorino and Johnson Controls
Victorino and Johnson Controls(County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photos)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County has a new 20-year contract to save taxpayer money by reducing energy, water and fuel usage.

The county announced Friday it’s partnering with Johnson Controls on a campaign to save the county $73 million by improving energy at 141 county locations.

With the program, Johnson Controls plans to hire 40 workers to retrofit buildings with LED lighting, install electric vehicle charging stations, replace plumbing fixtures and much more.

“This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars, creates local jobs, reduces our carbon footprint, and importantly, frees up clean water that we can use for affordable housing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Reducing dependence on fossil fuels means we are taking money out of an oil tanker and keeping it right here, investing in jobs for our residents.”

“I’m excited to see our Wailuku office filled up with engineers, project managers and technicians who want to make a positive impact for the County of Maui,” said Ron Young, Area Operations Manager, Johnson Controls.

The county said the agreement’s terms require Johnson Controls to guarantee energy and water efficiency savings, measured annually.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
Water main break near JBPHH
90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line
According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills...
Special agents arrest suspect in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

Lanai Lookout warning signs
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
Honolulu Pride Parade 2022
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration ‘rooted in pride’ shows out in Waikiki
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds are back! And keeping an eye on the earthquakes on the Island of Hawaii
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues