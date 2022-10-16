Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County has a new 20-year contract to save taxpayer money by reducing energy, water and fuel usage.

The county announced Friday it’s partnering with Johnson Controls on a campaign to save the county $73 million by improving energy at 141 county locations.

With the program, Johnson Controls plans to hire 40 workers to retrofit buildings with LED lighting, install electric vehicle charging stations, replace plumbing fixtures and much more.

“This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars, creates local jobs, reduces our carbon footprint, and importantly, frees up clean water that we can use for affordable housing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Reducing dependence on fossil fuels means we are taking money out of an oil tanker and keeping it right here, investing in jobs for our residents.”

“I’m excited to see our Wailuku office filled up with engineers, project managers and technicians who want to make a positive impact for the County of Maui,” said Ron Young, Area Operations Manager, Johnson Controls.

The county said the agreement’s terms require Johnson Controls to guarantee energy and water efficiency savings, measured annually.

