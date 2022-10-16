Lumpia with a Vengeance celebrates Filipino superhero in comic book action film

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A new movie is in theaters this weekend featuring a popular Filipino food.

It’s called “Lumpia with a Vengeance,” and it’s a comic book action film featuring a Filipino crime-fighting superhero whose weapon is, you guessed it, lumpia -- an eggroll filled with ground pork, beef and veggies that’s become an iconic Filipino snack.

“There are superheroes that can dress like a bat and you or use a spider as a symbol. Why not his favorite food? You know? And so we just took that concept and made a fun movie out of it,” said producer/director Patricio Ginelsa.

He and some cast members flew to Honolulu for the premiere last night at Regal Dole Cannery.

Ginelsa says he’s grateful the crowdfunded homemade movie has resonated with Filipinos and non Filipinos alike.

“People are hungry for authentic representation. You know, I think, I think we talk about community. But this film is a good example, when the community gets together and make something and like, lumpia, we wrap it together to something delicious, right? The spirit of bayanihan, the spirit of aloha is represented,” he said.

Ginelsa said the film took nine years to make and is a reboot of the first “Lumpia” movie he and his co-creators made 20 years ago.

It is now an actual comic book series based in the DFU -- deep fried universe.

You can catch the movie at Regal theaters at Dole Cannery, Kapolei and Pearl City -- and visit lumpiamovie.com for more info.

