Hawaii Island police close portion of Napo’opo’o Road following vehicle crash

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Napo’opo’o Road in Captain Cook.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Motorists are advised to avoid lanes between Leke Pl. and Two Track Dr.

Hawaii Island police say the area will be closed for several hours.

This story will be updated.

