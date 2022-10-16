Tributes
Fair weather continues for the weekend

Fair weather continues for the start of the week, but light winds are expected again Monday and Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Mostly dry and fair conditions are expected into the beginning of the week. We’ll have light to moderate trades Sunday, but those will drop off again and become light and variable by Monday or Tuesday, bringing a return of some afternoon clouds. However, conditions will still be stable and dry, so the chance of showers will remain low.

As we get into Wednesday, a fast-moving cold front is expected to push through the state, with a period of moderate to locally heavy showers and gusty north winds. Thursday and Friday are kind of a toss-up right now, as the forecast models develop a cut-off low north of the state on Thursday. If this low comes close enough, we could see a higher chance of precipitation during the second half of the week. Stay tuned.

In surf, one swell is on the way down for north-facing shores, but another one should arrive late Sunday, with peak wave heights around 7-10 feet for north shores Sunday night. A larger short-period north swell is possible midweek. Small background swells will keep some waves coming in for south shores, while a general lack of trade winds will mean small surf for east shores that aren’t exposed to north swell energy.

Finally, on Oahu south and west shores, we’re getting into the start of the monthly box jellyfish influx. There’s a low probability for jellyfish Sunday, with a higher probability Monday through Wednesday.

