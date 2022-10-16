Are you a community leader? Kamehameha Schools looking to fill Trustee position

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all community leaders — A search is being conducted to fill a Kamehameha Schools Trustee position.

Kamehameha Schools says the term for Trustee Lance K. Wilhelm will expire by the end of next June.

The Search Committee is seeking active leaders within the community with a deep sense of commitment and willingness to carry Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop’s vision and legacy into the future.

The committee added the optimal candidate would have a history of success in business, finance or related areas and have received a formal education.

Qualified candidates must also posses demonstrated expertise in the following:

Business Administration

Finance and Investment

Strategic Planning and Policy Setting

or areas of interest to Kamehameha Schools, including Education, Law, Finance or Governance.

Qualified candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and a statement on their perception of the role of a Trustee outlining their vision, goals and objectives for the Trust along with an action plan.

Application submissions should be sent to: Trustee Screening Committee, c/o Inkinen Executive Search, by e-mail to executives@inkinen.com or mail to 1003 Bishop St. Suite 1477, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Three candidates chosen from the public search process will progress to the finalist stage.

Deadline for submission is Nov. 28.

