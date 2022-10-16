Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Are you a community leader? Kamehameha Schools looking to fill Trustee position

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all community leaders — A search is being conducted to fill a Kamehameha Schools Trustee position.

Kamehameha Schools says the term for Trustee Lance K. Wilhelm will expire by the end of next June.

The Search Committee is seeking active leaders within the community with a deep sense of commitment and willingness to carry Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop’s vision and legacy into the future.

The committee added the optimal candidate would have a history of success in business, finance or related areas and have received a formal education.

Qualified candidates must also posses demonstrated expertise in the following:

  • Business Administration
  • Finance and Investment
  • Strategic Planning and Policy Setting
  • or areas of interest to Kamehameha Schools, including Education, Law, Finance or Governance.

Qualified candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and a statement on their perception of the role of a Trustee outlining their vision, goals and objectives for the Trust along with an action plan.

Application submissions should be sent to: Trustee Screening Committee, c/o Inkinen Executive Search, by e-mail to executives@inkinen.com or mail to 1003 Bishop St. Suite 1477, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Three candidates chosen from the public search process will progress to the finalist stage.

Deadline for submission is Nov. 28.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
Water main break near JBPHH
90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line
According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills...
Special agents arrest suspect in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

Victorino and Johnson Controls
Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings program
Lanai Lookout warning signs
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
Honolulu Pride Parade 2022
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration ‘rooted in pride’ shows out in Waikiki
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds are back! And keeping an eye on the earthquakes on the Island of Hawaii