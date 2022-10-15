Special agents arrest suspect in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drug Enforcement Administration special agents have arrested a suspect in connection with a fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai.
Officials identified the suspect as Sajib Anas.
Court documents said a dealer named “Debo” identified Anas as his supplier and helped investigators set up a sting operation on Tuesday.
Fentanyl allegedly supplied by Anas, led to the death of a 26-year-old man last Sunday.
During Anas’ arrest, agents said they found meth, fentanyl and suspected black tar heroin in his backpack.
This story will be updated.
