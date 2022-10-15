Special agents arrest suspect in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drug Enforcement Administration special agents have arrested a suspect in connection with a fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai.

Officials identified the suspect as Sajib Anas.

Court documents said a dealer named “Debo” identified Anas as his supplier and helped investigators set up a sting operation on Tuesday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Fentanyl allegedly supplied by Anas, led to the death of a 26-year-old man last Sunday.

During Anas’ arrest, agents said they found meth, fentanyl and suspected black tar heroin in his backpack.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.