Special agents arrest suspect in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai

According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized in 2018 and nearly 2.1 million were seized in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drug Enforcement Administration special agents have arrested a suspect in connection with a fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai.

Officials identified the suspect as Sajib Anas.

Court documents said a dealer named “Debo” identified Anas as his supplier and helped investigators set up a sting operation on Tuesday.

Fentanyl allegedly supplied by Anas, led to the death of a 26-year-old man last Sunday.

During Anas’ arrest, agents said they found meth, fentanyl and suspected black tar heroin in his backpack.

This story will be updated.

