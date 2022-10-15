Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give his kids a better life.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mark Wahlberg says he has traded the beach for the desert.

In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor shared that he decided to move his family from California to Nevada to give his children a better life and to bring a little Hollywood to the Silver State.

“I want to build a state-of-the-art studio and make this Hollywood 2.0,” he said. “To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my youngest son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg is not a stranger to the desert lifestyle already, with a Wahlburgers restaurant located on the Las Vegas Strip that has been in operation for several years.

He explained in the interview that he originally moved to California to pursue his acting career but ended up only making a couple of movies while living in the Golden State.

The Massachusetts native shares four children with his wife, Rhea Durham.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
Emma-lee McCord, 12.
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student...
Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application
Hawaii’s modern day laws are fairly progressive in protecting LGTBQ rights. But there was a...
Hawaii’s ‘Glades era’ was glamorous. But it was also the darkest time for LGBTQ+ performers
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
School bus driver shortage forces suspension of Waiakea bus route
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin