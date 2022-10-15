Tributes
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration of pride, inclusion is making a comeback

Rainbows filled the streets of Waikiki Saturday for the Honolulu Pride parade.
Rainbows filled the streets of Waikiki Saturday for the Honolulu Pride parade.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is making its comeback — bigger and better.

This year’s theme is “Rooted in Pride.”

Over 8,000 people are expected to take part in the celebration on Saturday. It’s the first in-person celebration since 2019.

PHOTOS: Honolulu Pride 2019

The parade kicks off from Magic Island at 10 a.m. It will follow a route down Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue to its destination at Kapiolani Park at noon.

Drivers are advised to avoid these roads throughout the parade.

Following the parade is a pride festival at the Waikiki Shell and Diamond Head Greens from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy great entertainment, onolicious food, music, community booths, a special Ohana Zone and more.

Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, the organizers behind Honolulu Pride, say there are a few reasons why October is designated as Honolulu Pride Month. For one, October hosts LGBT History Month, National Coming Out Day and Spirit Day against LGBTQ youth bullying.

You can watch the parade on our Honolulu Pride page or on our Facebook page.

