Honolulu’s most colorful celebration of pride, inclusion is making a comeback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is making its comeback — bigger and better.

This year’s theme is “Rooted in Pride.”

Over 8,000 people are expected to take part in the celebration on Saturday. It’s the first in-person celebration since 2019.

The parade kicks off from Magic Island at 10 a.m. It will follow a route down Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue to its destination at Kapiolani Park at noon.

Drivers are advised to avoid these roads throughout the parade.

Following the parade is a pride festival at the Waikiki Shell and Diamond Head Greens from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy great entertainment, onolicious food, music, community booths, a special Ohana Zone and more.

Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, the organizers behind Honolulu Pride, say there are a few reasons why October is designated as Honolulu Pride Month. For one, October hosts LGBT History Month, National Coming Out Day and Spirit Day against LGBTQ youth bullying.

