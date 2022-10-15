Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect.

90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line

Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Beginning Saturday, the sites will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

A valid military ID is required.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.