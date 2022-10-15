Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

A boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 90,000 users on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and surrounding areas following water main breaks Friday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect.

90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line

Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Beginning Saturday, the sites will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

A valid military ID is required.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
Emma-lee McCord, 12.
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
Ross and Stephanie Anderson took over the historic Waioli landmark in 2018 to restore the...
Waioli restaurant in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food and second chances
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
Meet the Duke of Uke!
Ukulele royalty, the ‘duke of uke’ says his love for the instrument had humble start
Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are...
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge