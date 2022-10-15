Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View.

Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View.

Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after police say a caller reported going to check on the welfare of an acquaintance and discovering a foul odor coming from within.

Responding officers said they located the decomposing body on the floor of the residence.

An autopsy was performed and the forensic pathologist concluded that the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the case has officially been ruled a homicide.

Authorities said a suspect has not been identified and the motive behind the killing is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.