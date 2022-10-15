Tributes
Hawaii football returns to Manoa to host the Nevada Wolf Pack

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is back on campus this weekend, hosting Nevada to continue Mountain West Conference play.

After spending the last three weeks without a home game, the ‘Bows are back at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday.

Hawaii is trying to rebound after dropping a heart breaking loss to San Diego State last weekend in California while the Wolf Pack is also coming off of a tough loss of their own against Colorado State.

This will also serve as a reunion of sorts for head coach Timmy Chang, who is facing Nevada for the first time in his tenure in Manoa — Chang spent the last five seasons in Reno as an assistant coach.

Kick off in Manoa is set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Saturday.

The game is available on Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom pay-per-view.

