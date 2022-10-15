Drier trade wind weather moves in for the weekend

Mostly dry trade wind weather conditions are here for the weekend, with moderate northeast winds. Enjoy the cooling trades while you can, as lighter winds are expected yet again early in the coming week.

An approaching low pressure system far to the north will weaken the trades. Light and variable winds are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with local afternoon sea breezes that could bring pop-up showers for leeward and interior areas.

Another round of wet weather is possible Wednesday through Friday as a weakening front reaches the islands. However, there’s a high level of uncertainty, so stay tuned for changes in the extended outlook.

In surf, the high surf advisory for north shores has been canceled as a north swell bringing 8 to 12 foot waves is slowly declining. A new moderate swell will keep waves elevated Sunday. Only small background swells are expected for south shores but a series of larger long-period swells is expected to start mid week. Surf will remain small on east shores.

