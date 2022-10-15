Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Drier trade wind weather moves in for the weekend

Mostly dry and stable conditions are moving in for the weekend.
Mostly dry and stable conditions are moving in for the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly dry trade wind weather conditions are here for the weekend, with moderate northeast winds. Enjoy the cooling trades while you can, as lighter winds are expected yet again early in the coming week.

An approaching low pressure system far to the north will weaken the trades. Light and variable winds are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with local afternoon sea breezes that could bring pop-up showers for leeward and interior areas.

Another round of wet weather is possible Wednesday through Friday as a weakening front reaches the islands. However, there’s a high level of uncertainty, so stay tuned for changes in the extended outlook.

In surf, the high surf advisory for north shores has been canceled as a north swell bringing 8 to 12 foot waves is slowly declining. A new moderate swell will keep waves elevated Sunday. Only small background swells are expected for south shores but a series of larger long-period swells is expected to start mid week. Surf will remain small on east shores.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
Water main break near JBPHH
90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Latest News

Trade winds are here for the weekend and more earthquakes at higher magnitude today
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds are back! And keeping an eye on the earthquakes on the Island of Hawaii
Tracking more seismic activity over Hawaii Island
FIRST ALERT: Seismic activity increases on Hawaii Island and trade winds make a comeback for now
Billy V has your 7-day forecast which includes a First Alert Forecast: Wet weather and large...
101422 Hawaii News Now Weather