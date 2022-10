HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout.

The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt.

The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing.

A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. (KIRO STO)

This story will be updated.

