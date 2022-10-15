Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

AP source: Tom Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Grady Jarrett

Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during...
Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.

Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who was flagged for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported on Hawaii Island near Mauna Loa.
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
Emma-lee McCord, 12.
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student...
Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application
Hawaii’s modern day laws are fairly progressive in protecting LGTBQ rights. But there was a...
Hawaii’s ‘Glades era’ was glamorous. But it was also the darkest time for LGBTQ+ performers
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
School bus driver shortage forces suspension of Waiakea bus route
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin