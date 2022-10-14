Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Worker seriously injured after being trapped in scrap metal shredder, officials say

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly...
Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.(WHDH via CNN Newsource)
By WHDH staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) – A worker in Massachusetts suffered serious injuries when he became trapped in a metal shredder Thursday.

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.

First responders said the worker was alive when he was finally extracted from the metal shredder, but he was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

His current condition is unknown, and further details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case.
Police investigating after car shot at in Waianae
Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Hawaii man
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in this photo from Feb. 27, 2018.
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe
Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that...
Baby formula recalled for potential spoilage