Wahine volleyball back on the road for matches against Cal State Bakersfield, Cal Poly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team heads back to the mainland for matches against Cal State Bakersfield and Cal Poly this weekend.

The Wahine are coming off of a successful homestand with wins against UC Irvine and UC San Diego last weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to stay atop the standings in the Big West Conference.

Leading the way for the ‘Bows were stellar performances from junior Riley Wagoner and freshman Caylen Alexander.

Wagoner’s numbers enough to earn her Offensive Player of the Week honors while Alexander garnered her third straight Freshman of the Week nod — her fourth overall this year.

Hawaii takes on the Road Runners on Friday and the Mustangs on Saturday.

Their Friday match is set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time while Saturday’s first serve is set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.