Sending ‘snail mail’? Take advantage of new same-day delivery service with USPS

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The post office launched a new same-day delivery service in Hawaii on Thursday.

It’s called USPS Connect. The company says it’s a dynamic suite of services to help any size business move forward.

The new service debuted at 16 post offices across the state including four on the Big Island and one on Kauai.

Small businesses can take advantage of same-day delivery for packages dropped off between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. or next day delivery for packages dropped off after 7 a.m.

For a full list of participating post offices and details on how the program works, click here.

