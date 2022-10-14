School bus driver shortage suspends Waiakea bus route indefinitely
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is suspending the Waiakea bus route due to a shortage of school bus drivers.
The department said the morning and afternoon route serving Waiakea-waena Elementary, Waiakea Intermediate and Waiakea High School is affected.
That’s starting on Monday, and the service is suspended indefinitely.
Those who paid for bus service can apply for a refund.
To access the online refund form, click here.
