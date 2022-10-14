School bus driver shortage suspends Waiakea bus route indefinitely

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is suspending the Waiakea bus route due to a shortage of school bus drivers.

The department said the morning and afternoon route serving Waiakea-waena Elementary, Waiakea Intermediate and Waiakea High School is affected.

That’s starting on Monday, and the service is suspended indefinitely.

Those who paid for bus service can apply for a refund.

To access the online refund form, click here.

