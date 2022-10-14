Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

School bus driver shortage suspends Waiakea bus route indefinitely

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is suspending the Waiakea bus route due to a shortage of school bus drivers.

The department said the morning and afternoon route serving Waiakea-waena Elementary, Waiakea Intermediate and Waiakea High School is affected.

That’s starting on Monday, and the service is suspended indefinitely.

Those who paid for bus service can apply for a refund.

To access the online refund form, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s...
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
Developers say Wai Kai Wave" will be the world's largest deep-water standing wave pool when...
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest

Latest News

Federal prosecutors have charged Bryson "Bula" Mahoe with producing and possessing child...
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Wahiawa man
Kahala crash near intersection of Hunakai Street and Pahoa Avenue.
1 seriously injured following motorcycle crash in Kahala
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Wahiawa man
‘Definition of insanity’: Feds detail sex abuse allegations against Wahiawa man
Emma-lee McCord, 12.
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment