Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London Film Festival held at the Empire Cinema on Sunday, October 21, 2012 in London, UK. Coltrane, an actor best known to some for a role as a half-giant in the Harry Potter franchise, has died, his agent told media sources.(Photo by Ki Price/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

