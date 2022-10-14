Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl moved slowly toward Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, and while it was not expected to grow into a hurricane, forecasters warned of the danger of flash floods from heavy rains in the region.

The storm was expected to weaken somewhat Friday before making landfall in Veracruz state or Tabasco state by late Friday or early Saturday.

Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 155 miles (245 kilometers) north-northeast of the resort town of Ciudad del Carmen and headed southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).

A tropical storm warning already posted from the town of Alvarado to Ciudad del Carmen was extended to Sabancuy late Thursday.

Tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph) extended outward as far as 70 miles (110 kilometers) from the center.

The hurricane center said Karl could drop 3 to 7 inches (8 to 18 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco as well as northern Chiapas and Oaxaca states through Sunday morning. It said as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) could fall in isolated spots.

“These rains can produce flash flooding, along with mudslides, in higher terrain,” its advisory said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s...
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
The four Kapaemahu Stones sit in Waikiki next to the police substation.
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
Developers say Wai Kai Wave" will be the world's largest deep-water standing wave pool when...
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest

Latest News

Warrior mom Sherry Chang talks UH football, raising 5 kids, and balancing it all
Episode 133: Warrior mom Sherry Chang talks UH football, raising 5 kids, and balancing it all
Governor Ige announced the release of $1.75 million to fund 39 new clinical instructors at UH.
With new state funding, UH nursing programs will bring on dozens of clinical instructors
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
MoloaaAINACenter_MalamaKauai_3_10.22
Kauai nonprofit needs your help to build its first ever agricultural food hub
Emma-lee McCord, 12.
When a shark bite victim needed help, she jumped in with life-saving treatment. Oh, and she’s 12