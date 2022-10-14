Prosecutors ask for suspect in deadly string of stabbings to be held without bail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island prosecutors are asking that the murder suspect accused in a string of stabbings be held without bail.

Officials said 24-year-old Chito Asuncion is charged in four separate stabbings in May and June, which left two of the victims dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Asuncion was indicted in September when his bail was set at $10 million. But, prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to have that changed.

His trial is set to begin in February.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.