Prosecutors ask for suspect in deadly string of stabbings to be held without bail
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:10 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island prosecutors are asking that the murder suspect accused in a string of stabbings be held without bail.
Officials said 24-year-old Chito Asuncion is charged in four separate stabbings in May and June, which left two of the victims dead.
Asuncion was indicted in September when his bail was set at $10 million. But, prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to have that changed.
His trial is set to begin in February.
