Prosecutors ask for suspect in deadly string of stabbings to be held without bail

Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 14.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:10 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island prosecutors are asking that the murder suspect accused in a string of stabbings be held without bail.

Officials said 24-year-old Chito Asuncion is charged in four separate stabbings in May and June, which left two of the victims dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Asuncion was indicted in September when his bail was set at $10 million. But, prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to have that changed.

His trial is set to begin in February.

